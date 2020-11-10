CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Halloween party in Chicopee is being blamed in part for a massive quarantine effort in the school district.
The superintendent is cautioning people against going to private gatherings saying one event has affected students from two separate schools at the same time.
“We currently have 70 students who are quarantined,” Superintendent Lynne Clark said. “Some, most all of them are due to outside gatherings.”
Private gatherings are being blamed in Chicopee for a recent increase in students and staff needing to quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19.
Clark said there was more than one party, but the biggest was a Halloween party. Two schools so far have been linked to one outside gathering.
“Bellamy and Chicopee Comp are related to an outside gathering that we’re aware of,” she said.
In addition to the 70 students, 13 teachers are also quarantining after attending private gatherings outside of work.
“Currently we do not have any in-school transmission,” she said. “We were very lucky in the most recent gatherings the majority of those students were remote students.”
Angela Breault-Klusman is a parent in the Chicopee school district who from the beginning wanted full remote schooling. Even though there’s been no in school spread, she’s concerned it could be around the corner.
“We are now putting other peoples’ lives, like, at risk,” she said. “Like if one of our teachers catches it and brings it home to one of their elderly parents.”
Clark said avoiding private gatherings and following medical guidelines will help keep students healthy enough to go to class.
“I think we have a responsibility to each other and to the students and families of Chicopee to do what we can to keep schools open,” she said.
Clark said there were also cases discovered in Belcher School and Szetela, but said they were not linked to the private gathering that affected Bellamy and Comp.
