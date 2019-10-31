PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even though many communities have postponed festivities until weather improves, some towns are keeping everything the same.
Despite the chance for rain, the Town Manager of Palmer Ryan McNutt tells Western Mass News he decided to stick with tradition.
McNutt explained that it rained on Halloween in the past and he didn't see a reason to change anything. He felt that making such a last minute change could have a ripple effect.
"It would create a burden on a lot of people to try to movie it to another date and then we don't know what the weather would be like for that alternate date," McNutt said. "So again, this could become a rolling Halloween and most people just expect their Halloween on the 31st."
Despite McNutt not hearing any complaints on the decision, Western Mass News spoke with a resident who was frustrated that Palmer didn't follow the lead of neighboring town Monson and push the holiday to Saturday.
With Halloween scheduled on digfferent days in nearby towns, some are worried houses are going to see twice as many trick-or-treaters' who might double dip in the holiday fun.
