HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A well-being check turned into a pursuit across state borders Saturday, according to The Hampden Police Department. Hampden Police were sent to a wellness call on Saturday at 5:50 P.M. when a female suspect entered her tan sedan and left the area at a high speed.
The chase pursued through Hampden was terminated in Somers, Conn. and resumed in Hamden and the pursuit continued through Wilbraham and Palmer. The pursuit ended, with the suspect’s car on train tracks by the Steaming Tenders in Palmer, according to Police.
The car was damaged in the pursuit and a Conn. State Police cruiser received some minor body damage.
Western Mass News spoke to an eyewitness about what they saw on the scene:
"We heard this noise and the next thing I know, I see the car coming through she hit a black pickup truck, and the next thing I knew she came through here hit my husband's car. He was outside with our dog he had to jump out of her way and with the dog, both of them would have got hit as well," Jennifer Riel said.
The pursuit ended around 6:36 P.M. Charges are still pending, according to Police.
Hampden Police worked with the Wilbraham Police Department, Palmer Police Department, and Connecticut State Police on this case.
