LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County Sheriff and District Attorney addressed the court-ordered early release of inmates and their opposition to the expansion.
D.A. Anthony Gulluni said there are zero cases of COVID-19 among the population in the Hampden County Correctional Facility in Ludlow.
He said about 140 inmates have been released and, of those, about 25 percent have been released by agreement.
"We are putting public safety and the health and wellness of inmates across the Commonwealth at the forefront. We need to consider public safety in what's right for individuals outside of the four walls of the institution and inside," Gulluni explained.
Gulluni said going forward, the D.A.'s office will continue to make thoughtful decisions regarding who is released and those who may pose a threat to the public.
