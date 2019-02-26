SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has created a hotline that would be specifically for victims of alleged clergy sex abuse.
The D.A.'s office has recently taken a look at how clergy sex abuse cases are handled and they determined a better way for victims and their families to report cases or get information directly was to create a hotline.
Gulluni announced the number for that hotline, which will connect alleged clergy sex abuse victims directly with state police investigators.
"We want to ensure that victims can communicate directly with law enforcement and not being filtered in any way and they are not being discouraged," Gulluni explained.
The move comes after the D.A.'s office looked at how past reports have been handled and felt that improvements needed to be made.
"This hotline is a step to rectify and improve the reporting system to ensure that victims claims are heard, addressed, and respected," Gulluni noted.
Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, spoke with Western Mass News after the announcement and he said that this hotline is like the one they have had within the diocese for decades.
"Why would we limit it to Catholic church abuse victims. when we know - for a fact - that it happens not just in the church, where we know it happens unfortunately, but it happens in society as a whole. Why are those victims non-church victims treated as second class citizens?" Dupont said.
The district attorney reacted to Dupont's assessment of the hotline.
"I was disheartened and disappointed with that commentary with respect to the establishment of this hotline...which is consistent with how the Springfield Diocese has dealt with this issue and it doesn't acknowledge the severity and the depth of this issue," Gulluni said.
The hotline is open right now. The number is (413) 800-2958.
