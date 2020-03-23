SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local courthouse will be closed for the rest of the week after a worker there tested positive for coronavirus.
Hampden County Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile told Western Mass News that one the court officers tested positive for COVID-19.
Gentile noted that the information was learned at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday and everyone had to leave by 4 p.m.
She said that court officer has been home sick since March 13 and remains at home recovering.
The courthouse is now closed until Monday, March 30 so that the facility can receive a proper cleaning.
