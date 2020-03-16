LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are coming to the Hampden County jail amid coronavirus concerns.
Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi announced Monday that there will be no visits allowed for the next 60 days.
Those at the facility will be allowed two hours of free phone calls and three free envelopes a week.
The goal, according to officials, is to help protect the health and safety of the department's staff, the public, the offenders and Section 35 clients.
Cocchi noted that attorney and professional visits will continue, but with no contact.
There will not be any community service work and all offender programs have also been suspended for 60 days.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
