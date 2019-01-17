LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First responders and employees of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department in Ludlow trained today for one of the worst possible scenarios: an active shooter.
They learned what to do should they find themselves in a similar situation.
"Here we are in 2019, active shooter scenarios are a topic of everyday conversation," said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.
Employees at one of the safest places in the state got a dose of reality on Thursday.
Gunfire echoed through the sheriff's department - not for real, but training as if it were.
"The first time you're walking through a situation like this should not be the real deal," Cocchi noted.
The training is called PASS or Preparing for Active Shooter Situations.
Instructors use real-life examples like Parkland, FL to demonstrate the gravity of situation and how one decision can literally mean life or death.
"Unfortunately, in active shooter scenarios, there's casualties. My goal here is that at the end of today, we are better equipped to minimize the number of casualties."
According to the FBI, most active shooter events last five minutes or less. This drill from start to finish was three-and-a-half minutes.
It's minutes Cocchi told Western Mass News his staff should be prepared for.
"If you're a leader of people, and you go home every night to put your head on the pillow, I'm going to make sure I've done everything I can through the course of that day, or during my time, to protect my staff. If I didn't do this training, then I wouldn't be doing that," Cocchi said.
