Roosevelt Avenue, Springfield (Submitted by Crystal)
Haswell Circle, Ludlow (Photo submitted by Emily)
Szot Park, Chicopee (Western Mass News photo)
(Submitted by Huntington Highway and Fire Dept.)
Hail in Blandford (Submitted by Susan)
At Szot Park in Chicopee, a family ran for their lives as they watched a gigantic tree smack to the ground.
“I was scared. I said ‘Oh my God. The weather was good and then suddenly, it was like, I was very scared,’” Lopez added.
Over in the city of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city got hit hard.
“Dozens and dozens of trees are down, some on major arteries – Parker Street, Allen Street,” Sarno explained.
In Sixteen Acres, one resident told Western Mass News that watching the storm rip apart his neighborhood was terrifying.
“Our yard got everything damaged and knocked down,” said Chris Sawyer of Springfield.
In Westfield, a tree toppled over and landed right on top of a shed, crushing the roof and walls.
“It just started coming. Rain just started pouring and I was looking outside my window because we have a tree out there and it was moving, so I got scared a little bit,” said Madison Wallis of Westfield.
Some said this storm is a reminder to do what you can to keep your property safe.
“It’s also good warning to people to make sure everything, tree wise away from their homes,” Sawyer added.
