Wednesday afternoon's storm have left behind damage in parts of Western Massachusetts.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday’s storms left damage across parts of western Massachusetts, including Hampden County.

“We started running because that tree fell down and the other one too, so we were scared,” said Carmen Lopez of Chicopee.

A powerful storm barreled through western Massachusetts, knocking down trees, power lines, and bringing damage to homes around the region.

PHOTOS: Oct. 7 storm damage

1 of 22

At Szot Park in Chicopee, a family ran for their lives as they watched a gigantic tree smack to the ground.

“I was scared. I said ‘Oh my God. The weather was good and then suddenly, it was like, I was very scared,’” Lopez added.

Over in the city of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city got hit hard.

“Dozens and dozens of trees are down, some on major arteries – Parker Street, Allen Street,” Sarno explained.

In Sixteen Acres, one resident told Western Mass News that watching the storm rip apart his neighborhood was terrifying.

“Our yard got everything damaged and knocked down,” said Chris Sawyer of Springfield.

In Westfield, a tree toppled over and landed right on top of a shed, crushing the roof and walls.

“It just started coming. Rain just started pouring and I was looking outside my window because we have a tree out there and it was moving, so I got scared a little bit,” said Madison Wallis of Westfield.

Some said this storm is a reminder to do what you can to keep your property safe.

“It’s also good warning to people to make sure everything, tree wise away from their homes,” Sawyer added.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.