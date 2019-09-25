SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After more than 25 years the man who admitted to killing an Agawam woman in 1992 has been sentenced to life behind bars without the chance of parole.
Gary Schara pleaded guilty to murdering Lisa Ziegert this morning.
Though his sentence is the most severe one can receive in Massachusetts, the Hampden County District Attorney said Schara's case is an example of why the statute of limitation laws need to change.
Gary Schara will never see the outside of a prison's walls for the rest of his life after receiving the maximum sentence for his first-degree murder charge.
But during the decade's long case the Hampden County D.A., Anthony Gulluni said there were charges for kidnap and rape on the table.
Charges that had to be nullified today because the statute of limitations had expired.
"We want to make sure that no one will get away with serious criminal acts that occur during homicide because he or she avoided apprehension for several years," Gulluni said.
Joined by the family and friends of Lisa Ziegert, the Hampden County District Attorney Gulluni said the murdered Agawam woman's case proves how the Massachusetts laws can allow certain criminal charges to slip through the cracks.
"Schara was also indicted previously on two additional charges of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping," Gulluni said.
Gary Schara who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Wednesday had his kidnap and rape charges from the 1992 case nullified.
The statutes of limitations on those charges had expired before Schara was arrested in 2017.
"Regrettably this result is unavoidable. We need a legislative fix. We need to address this and it’s our plan collectively to do so going forward now," Gulluni explained.
Gulluni said laws regarding statutes of limitations for crimes like rape and kidnapping should be extended or removed if they occur along with homicide.
"Just as the murder has no statute of limitations they would sort of attach themselves to the lead charge of murder," Gulluni said.
Though Schara received the maximum sentence of life in prison with no parole Gulluni said the statute of limitation laws need to change for other families like Lisa's.
"It’s a matter of fairness, it’s a matter of preventing other families from having to deal with this reality," Lisa's mother, Dianne Ziegert said.
A reality that Lisa's mother said she never lost sight of even after 25 years.
"We knew that eventually, he would receive his justice," Dianne Ziegert said.
Right now the statute of limitations for rape in Massachusetts is 15 years for kidnapping it's 6 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.