SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western New England celebrated their 2021 graduation commencement Sunday.
The event was held in the Anthony Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center. Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni addressed the graduates and received the President's Medallion.
“It is also maybe first and foremost a privilege to address you, the graduates on this important day in your lives. I congratulate all of you on this great accomplishment which undoubtedly culminates so many years of sacrifice and hard work,” Gulluni said
Gulluni congratulated the class of 2021 in his keynote speech, mentioning his admiration for graduating during a global pandemic.
