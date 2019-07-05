CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two new recreational marijuana shops are now open for business, one being in Chicopee, meaning every county in western Mass will now have a store.
A budding industry seems like just yesterday when sales began here in the state.
After today, there will be ten stores in our area.
Canna Provisions opens in Lee, MA and not long after the one in Chicopee opens right off East Main Street.
It's called Mass Alternative Care and opened at 11 a.m and has been the very first pot shop to open in Hampden County.
All you need to qualify to enter is an ID that proves you're 21-years-old or older to be able to partake.
At 11 a.m. it was a bit of a bustle for the first recreational marijuana buyers to get through the doors of Mass Alternative Care.
This being the 10th store people can still easily drive elsewhere, at least for now.
After years of planning and repeated inspections, employees are Mass Alternative Care said they are relieved to have opening day almost behind them.
But after the initial rush Hampden County's first recreational operation saw a steady stream of customers rather than the surge from months ago.
Still, Some residents have voiced concerns about the increase of traffic this will bring to the area not just during the grand opening, but going forward.
Mass Alternative Care's general manager said they're aware of that and working with Chicopee Police, who told Western Mass News that they'll be increasing patrols in the surrounding area on Friday and in the future.
Mayor Richard Kos of Chicopee seems to be in full support of this industry in the city and said more stores and even cultivation sites are in the pipeline and he's looking forward to their arrival.
"I think this building just reflects Chicopee’s posture of making sure that we comply with all the rules and regulations and will be a friendly, welcoming environment," Mayor Kos said.
Although the mayor wasn't among the first customers, that steady stream of other customers did add up.
Most of the initial customers Western Mass News asked Friday morning said they were from Hampden County, but we spotted a few Connecticut license plates as well.
Mass Alternative Care has billed themselves as the closest recreational marijuana shop to New York City.
