Hampden County's first recreational pot shop slated to open this Friday.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recreational marijuana sales in Hampden County are scheduled to begin this Friday.
Mass Alternative Care representatives made the announcement on Monday.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Mass Alternative Care representative Kevin Collins says:
"Mass Alternative Care is honored to be the first operational adult-use license in Hampden County. We currently serve our medical patient community with high quality, small batch cannabis products and look forward to providing the residents of Chicopee and the Springfield metropolitan area age 21+ with access to recreational cannabis..."
Back in April of this year, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved a final retail license for Mass Alternative Care.
The facility, which began selling medicinal marijuana in September of 2018, is slated to open this Friday, July 5, at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.