SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--After taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi's annual cookout is back on.
While the clam bake is no longer a feature here, the sausage grinders and burgers are hot off the grill and everyone here is thrilled to be back.
Hamden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told Western Mass News the year off has actually brought more people out. He called it the largest crowd over his tenure, with over 1400 in attendance. Governor Charlie Baker even stopped by.
Cocchi’s message, which was echoed by everyone else in attendance: “western Massachusetts matters.”
Wednesday was all about reconnecting with community members who he hasn’t seen in over a year.
“My job here today is to say thank you. Thank you to my staff and thank you to the community who’s been so supportive of the sheriff's office here in Hampden County,“ said Sheriff Cocchi.
