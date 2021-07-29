LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department has launched a marine patrol unit to help keep the open waters of western Massachusetts safe.

"There have been some, in my opinion, preventable tragedies, tragic incidents here in Hampden County,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Cocchi said two of those incidents happened just last summer.

"The loss of a young boy who, quite frankly, was run over by a boat. The other was a young lady who was out enjoying the water and had part of her leg taken off due to a boater going over her,” Cocchi added.

These two tragic events prompted the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department to launch a marine patrol unit in hoped of preventing tragedies like these from happening again.

The new marine patrol unit consists of 10 deputy sheriffs who are specially trained and two patrol boats. The unit will work hand-in-hand with other law enforcement agencies that also patrol the water.

Hampden County Sheriffs marine unit 072921 Western Mass News photo

Cocchi said deputies of this unit will be deployed on an as needed basis.

“They'll tell us when they feel they're going to have a spike in traffic out on the waterways or if they are having a special event, like a fishing derby or anything where they need extra eyes and extra support,” Cocchi noted.

Cocchi told Western Mass News the community has been asking for this service, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

“The volume on the waterways has magnified since COVID,” Cocchi explained.

He said the goal of the unit is to prevent more tragedies from happening and to make the open waters of western Massachusetts a little safer.

"Our presence alone will deter silly behavior,” Cocchi said.

This unit was paid with money the department earned from drug seizures they helped with while on a special task force for the state. That means no taxpayer money went to purchasing the boats.