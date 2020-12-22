(WGGB/WSHM) -- While COVID-19 has made for stressful times this year, a local sheriff’s office teamed up with a favorite holiday icon to bring many children gifts for Christmas.
The Hampden Country Sheriff’s Office called in a favor to Santa Claus to bring a little Christmas cheer to 200 children in western Massachusetts.
“I've always believed that every child should wake up around Christmas time with a smile on their face, have something under the tree,” explained Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.
Books, blankets, and various toys were donated and packaged up in Christmas bags with help from the community.
Partnering with Santa Claus who visited Ludlow recently, presents are being delivered to children in western Massachusetts - specifically to those with incarcerated parents.
Cocchi told Western Mass News it can be tough for people missing loved ones during the holidays and in a year like 2020, they just wanted to bring a little extra Christmas joy and a sense of normalcy.
“Well, I've been here for 28 years and I've watched many holidays come and go and I’ve watched children pre-pandemic come in and see their mom or their dad during these very difficult times, which is the holidays, and I’ve always felt that as a sheriff’s office, there's always little things that we can do to help make and bridge that time period while their mom or their dad or their brother or their sister isn’t home for the holidays,” Cocchi said.
So, the sheriff's office gathered the addresses and worked out all of the details to knock on 200 doors on Wednesday and wish the families a very merry Christmas.
“When it comes to Christmas, and we all know that some folks are just less fortunate than others, it’s time for us to step in and try to bring that sense of normalcy, but also that sense of importance to all people…and really, it’s just about somebody being able to open the bag and have something for themselves,” Cocchi added.
