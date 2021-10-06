LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Several members of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department were honored with a special pinning ceremony to celebrate their recent promotions.
16 correctional supervisors were promoted by Sheriff Nick Cocchi and were honored in the department's first public pinning ceremony.
Western Mass News got in on the action to find out what the promotion process looks like.
“We do a very in-depth test with policy and protocols when it comes to what we expect from our staff and how they are supposed to supervise the justice involved population,” said Sheriff Cocchi.
Cocchi told Western Mass News that Wednesday’s event was about transparency-
as it allowed the public to see who is rising in the ranks of the Sheriff’s Department.
