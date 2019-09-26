(WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have announced another human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
The Mass. Department of Public Health says that a Hampden County woman in her 70s has been diagnosed with EEE and is currently hospitalized. She is the 12th person to be diagnosed with EEE this year.
As a result, the risk level has been raised to 'high' in several communities, including:
- Agawam
- East Longmeadow
- Southwick
- Springfield
- West Springfield
- Westfield
As of today, there are 35 communities now at 'critical' risk, 53 communities at 'high' risk, and 121 communities at 'moderate' risk for EEE.
In addition to the 12 human cases, eight confirmed EEE cases have been found in animals - seven horses and one goat.
“Although mosquito populations are declining, the weather is keeping them active. We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites," said state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown.
Mass. DPH added that, based on an incorrect report filed by a hospital, their department has been told that the fourth death reported Wednesday was improperly reported and the official death count remains at three people as of Thursday.
"DPH has protocols in place to confirm cases of EEE. The treating hospital sends suspected EEE cases to the state public health lab where it is tested. Upon confirmation, DPH notifies the current treating hospital the patient tested positive for EEE. The treating hospital is not mandated to report a death. However, if the hospital voluntarily reports the death to DPH, it is considered an official report," Mass. DPH spokesperson Ann Scales said in a statement.
The state offers this information on how to protect you, your family, and your pets from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE):
- Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.
- Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.
- Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
- Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.
- Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.
- Protect Your Animals
- Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to DAR, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795 and to the Department of Public Health (DPH) by calling 617-983-6800.
For the latest on EEE and spraying, CLICK HERE.
