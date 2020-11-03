SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for your help in locating a missing inmate.
The Hampden County Sheriff's Department said that Bernardo Reyes-Velasquez, 32, walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center on Mill Street at 3:10 p.m. Monday.
Reyes-Velasquez was sentenced in November 2017 on charges of breaking and entering a building at night and receiving a stolen vehicle. He went to the center in July 2020 and his release is scheduled for November 2022.
"Obviously, this person was classified to minimum security because he was not seen to be a danger in the community. However, when an individual absconds from a correctional supervision situation, it is always a matter of caution," said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.
Reyes-Velasquez, whose last known address was in Springfield, is 5'3" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to call your local police department or the sheriff's office at (413) 858-0195.
