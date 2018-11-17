WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney's office and State Police held a food drive Saturday at the Big Y.
They were outside the store on Boston Road all morning and afternoon collecting donations.
The drive will benefit Rock 102's Mayflower Marathon happening Monday in Springfield at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
