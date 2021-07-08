SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has been selected as the Honorary Chair of the 2021 World's Largest Pancake Breakfast.
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt was joined by Mayor Domenic Sarno and other local leaders, sponsors, supporters and volunteers Thursday morning to make the announcement.
Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa handed off the honor to Gulluni. He was the 2019 Honorary Chair for the event.
“Growing up in Springfield, I have fond memories of attending the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast with my dad. It is an honor to be named Honorary Chair and be a part of this year’s breakfast, especially as it returns to downtown Springfield after the pandemic," said Gulluni.
The World's Largest Pancake Breakfast was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It has been schedule to take place this year on Saturday, August 21st from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the middle of Springfield's Main Street.
Thousands of people are expected to attend.
