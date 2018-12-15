SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney's office and Baystate Medical Center joined forces once again in an effort to reduce gun violence, holding a gun buyback event in the city.
Both parties were at the Raymond Sullivan Safety Complex collecting unwanted guns and ammunition.
The Hampden District Attorney's office tells us that a total of over 200 guns were collected at today's event.
District Attorney Anthony Gulluni tells us that they're committed to increasing safety in the Springfield community, and keeping unwanted guns out people's homes.
"Obviously," District Attorney Gulluni stated. "We don't want guns falling into the wrong hands. Whether they're languishing in a closet or an attic, if folks want to get rid of them, we want to be there to provide that service, and that's why we're here today."
Today's buyback was also in coordination with the John C. Wood Second Memorial Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.