SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has evacuated his staff from the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield.
In an email to staff Tuesday, he explained that the move out of the courthouse was due to "environmental concerns" and urged staff to move to offices in Tower Square.
"Please do so immediately, but with due care and caution," Gulluni explained, adding that "We will continue to meet the demands of criminal justice to the extent necessary, including appearing in court; however, I seek for all my employees to avoid that environment as much as we can.”
Hampden County Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile told Western Mass News that the courthouse is closed for the day Wednesday, effective immediately.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
