SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 1,000 doses of Narcan have now been supplied to local police and fire departments.
It's all thanks to the Hampden County Municipal Narcan Initiative.
In October 2018, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined with local hospitals to announce a $70,000 commitment to provide Narcan to participating police and fire departments across the county.
Since that announcement, the commitment has grown to more than $125,000.
“Each of the over 1,000 doses of Narcan distributed as part of this special initiative to first responders represents a life saved. The opioid crisis has not gone away during the coronavirus pandemic, if anything, social isolation has made it worse. Any opportunity for people to seek treatment and enter recovery is a second chance at life,” said Baystate Health Chief Research Officer Dr. Peter Friedmann in a statement.
Gulluni points out that the opioid crisis has only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He emphasizes the importance of providing first responders with the necessary life-saving medication to help those suffering from addiction.
