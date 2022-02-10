SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is calling attention to a loophole in state law that is allowing dangerous offenders to walk free, which in some cases has allowed convicted murderers to get out.
Gulluni made it clear he is not against medical parole when it comes to drug-related crimes, but he is pushing to close the loophole when it comes to someone convicted of first-degree murder trying to get out.
“The pending release of my father's murderer has demolished any sense of peace or justice my family's been able to carve out after the brutal murder of my father in 1995,” said Maureen Regan.
Regan described her father’s murderer as a monster. He was released from prison in early 2021 after being granted medical parole for coming down with COVID-19. Once he recovered, he was back behind bars, but then got released a second time on December 28, 2021.
“In 1997, John Stote was convicted of murder in the first degree with no eligibility parole. Even so, that monster has tortured us countless times in appeals and court appearances and invented reasons why he shouldn't have to remain behind bars,” Regan added.
Gulluni said Stote is out thanks to a loophole in the state's Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2018, which allows the Department of corrections Commissioner to approve medical parole for sentenced inmates, but he questions who is getting out and why.
“Some of the reasons cited in their petitions for this early release are reportedly to establish a, quote, permanent incapacitation as the statute directs having included hypertension, the need for a wheelchair, pre-diabetes, insomnia, obesity, COVID-19, and back pain,” Gulluni explained.
We asked Gulluni about the amendment he is asking the legislature to pass.
“Well, I think the loophole closing is very clear. It should not apply to those convicted of first-degree murder, irrespective of a pandemic or whatever reasons could be put forward,” Gulluni noted.
Gulluni said that of the 45 petitions for medical parole, 47 percent of them were filed by inmates convicted of murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.