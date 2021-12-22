(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden District Attorney's office once again provided Christmas gifts for more than 60 children in need.
Members of the D.A.'s office adopted a child for Christmas, received a wish list, and then were able to go out and shop for a wanted item.
Presents will be picked up by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children to be handed out before Christmas.
This year, the office donated over $13,000 in gifts.
