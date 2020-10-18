SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County District Attorney's office held its annual Youth Advisory Board Conference on Sunday.
The conference talked about anti-racism, inclusivity, and young leadership in local communities. Students spoke about the importance of these collaborations and their hopes for education moving forward.
"To this day, people continue to get isolated, stereotyped, and even judged by the color of their skin," said John J. Duggan Academy student Xzavion Torres. "Instead of trying to build a better society or even a better community, we go against each other in hatred because of differences in our appearances."
The conference featured high school students from across Hampden County, as well as educators, law enforcement, and political advisors.
