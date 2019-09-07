Hampden DA: 12 arrested following investigation into drug trafficking in city of Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An extensive investigation into drug trafficking in the city of Holyoke resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects.
According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon, members of the Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's Hampden County Narcotics Taskforce executed a search warrant Thursday at 212 Walnut Street.
Leydon says this was the culmination of a "lengthy investigation into the traffic of heroin and cocaine".
Members of the Holyoke Police Department, Mass State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshals Service, Western Mass Gang Task Force, U.S. DEA Taskforce, and Homeland Security Investigations all aided in the investigation.
A search of the residence resulted in the arrest of a dozen suspect, who were allegedly involved in illicit drug transactions.
During the search of the Walnut Street building, officials were able to recover approximately 1,100 bags of suspected heroin, packaging and processing materials, and $1,800 in cash.
Following the search of the Walnut Street address, Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni issued a statement, saying in part:
"This was a tremendous effort by all agencies involved to make the streets of Holyoke safer by dismantling a large street level narcotics trafficking organization. The collaborative effort was initiated by the Holyoke Police Department through their own observations but more importantly from resident reports. I encourage citizens to engage and communicate with law enforcement and initiate more positive public safety outcomes."
The following individuals were arrested yesterday at the Walnut Street address:
- Eric Torres, 21, of Holyoke - Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)
- Kevin Velez, 20, of Holyoke - Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)
- Anthony Santiago, 19, of Holyoke - Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)
- Alex Ortiz, 23, of Holyoke - two counts of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin), Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine), Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)
Over the past month, authorities arrested the following individuals on active arrest warrants:
- Milton Lugo, 49, of Holyoke - Distribution of a Class B Drug
- Heriberto Mora, 28, of Holyoke - Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin) and Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine)
- Jorge Collazo, Jr., 25, of Holyoke - violating an Abuse Prevention Order
- Luis Echevarria, 20, of Holyoke - Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin) and Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine)
- Roberto Bigio-Diaz, 57, of Springfield - Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin) and Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine)
- Nestor Caraballo, 41, of Holyoke - Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin) and Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine)
- John Jacob-Rivera, 27, of Holyoke - Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin)
- Adalberto Cruz, 41, of Holyoke - two counts of Distribution of a Class A Drug (Heroin) and two counts of Distribution of a Class B Drug (Cocaine)
All twelve individuals are expected to appear in Holyoke District Court for their arraignments within the coming days.
