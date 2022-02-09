SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Hampden District Attorney, alongside family members of homicide victims, are calling on the Baker Administration to fix a loophole that they say lets murderers walk free.
The Hampden DA's office told us that changes to the state's medical parole law let inmates sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole be released.
The most recent example was John Stote, who was convicted in the 1997 murder of John Regan.
Stote was just released on medical parole for the second time in under a year.
DA Anthony Gulluni said in part, quote:
The loss and devastation of a murder is the unrelenting sentence for a victim’s family and community. Lawful and just murder sentences must have similar finality. Accordingly, we urge legislators to clarify and amend this statute.
