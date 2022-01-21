SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)— Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is set to provide his conclusion on the officer-involved shooting in Springfield that took place earlier this month.
On Friday afternoon, Gulluni will speak on the findings of the investigation.
On January 9th, officers were called to the area of Liberty and Cass Streets for a report of a man who pulled a knife on a victim.
When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Orlando Taylor III on Genesee Street.
Police say Taylor stabbed one of the two responding officers, who has now been identified as Arjel Falcon, in the face after being told multiple times to drop the weapon.
Taylor then reportedly charged at the officers with the knife in his hand and Falcon fired two shots from his service weapon.
First-aid was immediately provided and Taylor was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police say Falcon suffered permanent nerve damage due to the stabbing.
3:49 Springfield Police Commissioner backs claim that deadly officer-involved shooting was justifiable
The family of Taylor has reviewed body-camera footage of the incident but it has not yet been released to the public.
Several city leaders called for the release of the footage, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
This is a breaking news story. Western Mass News will bring you the latest updates on-air and online.
