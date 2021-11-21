WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The DA's Office and the Massachusetts State Police came together to hold a food drive Sunday morning in Wilbraham.
The community came together to bring non-perishable food items to the Big Y on Boston Road.
The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit hosts an annual food drive to fill a Massachusetts State Police Truck. In past years, thousands of items of food are delivered by the Hampden District Attorney's Office, and dozens of Massachusetts State Troopers the morning before Thanksgiving.
Western Mass News stopped by the event to talk to District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to get some insight into the partnership.
"It's really in the spirit of Thanksgiving and the holiday season that we're partnered with the Massachusetts State Police and Big Y whose so friendly and generous to have us here and Wilbraham collecting food which we gather in my office and today...It's really a food drive at a time when there's so many needy people you know when we get to enjoy time with our families and get some time off we want to give back to people who really need it," said Gulluni.
All of the gathered items will be donated to the Mayflower Marathon which helps provide food to the less fortunate.
