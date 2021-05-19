SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGG/WSHM)-- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni filed a lawsuit Wednesday, demanding documents from the U.S. Department of Justice that were used in the investigation into the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau.
Anthony Gulluni said he needs these documents to be able to act on the conclusions from the Department of Justice report that found officers in the Narcotics Bureau used excessive force and filed false police reports.
One of those instances was back in 2016 when now suspended officer Gregg Bigda was accused of beating and threatening three Latino juvenile suspects. Footage from an interrogation room was released and gained national attention.
This Department of Justice report, however, was filed back in July, but Gulluni said the report does not reveal any names of the officers involved in the Department of Justice’s 2-year investigation. He told Western Mass News his office has asked for the documentation and evidence used in the report numerous times, but the Department of Justice denied the requests.
“If there are police officers according to the department of justice that have falsified reports, that are doing bad things, that are not doing the right thing by their uniform and by the community they serve, I want to know about it. And we're going to go into court if that's the way we have to get this information,” Gulluni said.
Gulluni said if he had the documents and names of the officers, the process from there only takes days.
The city of Springfield has granted the District Attorney’s Office access to the more than 100 thousand pages of the Department of Justice report, but Gulluni said the city is still unaware of specific officers' names involved.
Gulluni was sworn into the federal bar in December in anticipation of this lawsuit.
