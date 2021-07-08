SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Spirit of Springfield has announced its honorary chairman for the 2021 world's largest pancake breakfast.
In a little less than two months, Springfield residents will be enjoying some pancakes which is great news since last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Springfield residents are flipping out, ready for this year's pancake breakfast in downtown Springfield.
"Oh, I love it. I can't wait for it to come," said one resident.
Thursday morning, the Spirit of Springfield announced its 2021 pancake breakfast honorary chairman.
This year Hamden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was selected.
"Growing up and living in Springfield, this is a part of the fabric of our city and our history. So, to be honored as chairman is really special," said Gulluni.
With the announcement comes growing excitement over the annual event.
Springfield residents Michael Raphael and Cherie Farr said they're ready to eat!
When asked about their favorite part of the breakfast Farr and Raphael replied, “Eating." "He's famous to eat."
Denise Boysvert goes to the breakfast every year. Her favorite part is socializing with members of her community.
She says it's a great time for flapjacks and making friends.
“I like to mingle and meet new people," said Boysvert.
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt tells Western Mass News all sponsors and ingredients have been secured and she's excited to serve the city once again.
“Just the fact that we are going to be able to bring people together and as evidence by the 4th, people just need to be together. They were happy, they were in a good frame of mind. That's what the breakfast does," said Matt.
Matt wants parents to know that kids are still free this year.
Unlike years past, they will not need a physical ticket to enter the event which is scheduled to take place on August 21st.
