HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young girl from Hampden has come up with a way to aid first responders in emergency situations that involve a child and get this: she's only nine herself.
It's part of the community service component of her junior bronze Girl Scouts award and junior black belt for karate.
Meet Shannon Wietecha. This nine-year-old loves unicorns and is the daughter of a former firefighter and EMT.
"My mom, we drive by an accident and she’s like a paramedic that’s like retired, so she went and helped,” Shannon said.
One of the accidents they pulled over to help with involved a little boy. Shannon’s mother, Bridget, searched the car for something to calm him down, but came up empty-handed and the idea stemmed from there.
"Shannon coming up with this idea, you know, if first responders have them available to them, they don’t have to think about that. If they go in their trunk or something they’re like ‘Oh, I can just…’ It takes out that scared factor for kids,” Bridget explained.
It allows first responders to focus on their job, addressing immediate physical needs, while ensuring the child is also cared for emotionally.
"Being a part of this like helps other kids who are younger…With the mask, it’s kind of hard to see the people who are in the room with you trying to calm them down, so giving them that something to hold to calm them down…We have stuffed animals, we have toys…There’s like fire trucks that actually make noises,” Shannon noted.
So far, they’ve received 117 donations.
"It's great that a kid can think of, you know, other kids in stressful situations,” Bridget added.
Wietecha told Western Mass News that the support from the community has been great, including a longtime member of Hampden law enforcement, who donated 58 bears himself.
"It was a chance to help a fellow scout out and being a police officer, the thought of just not helping police, but fire and EMS too was a big deal…I used to carry little Matchbox cars, a three-pack. It would be an ambulance, a police car, and a fire truck and I used to carry beanies in my own personal bag,” said retired Hampden Police Sgt. Bill Joy.
"if you’re interested in supporting Shannon and her initiative, donations can be dropped off at:
- Integrity Martial Arts (Scitico Plaza)
- 588 Hazard Ave
- Enfield, CT 06082
- Hampden Police Department
- 100 Allen Street
- Hampden, MA 01036
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.