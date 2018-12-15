Hampden man indicted on drug distribution charges.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampden man was indicted earlier this week on drug distribution charges.
The Monson Police Department tells us that this all stemmed from an overdose that occurred over the Summer.
According to officials, members of the Monson Police Department were called to the area Palmer Road sometime on July 4th.
When officials arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man, and immediately tried to resuscitate him.
The man came to after Monson Fire officials administered Narcan.
He was then transported to a local hospital.
Police determined that the man had overdosed on a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and managed to recover several large packages of heroin from the scene.
Officials traced the heroin packages back to 29-year-old Hampden resident Ryan Doyle, who later determined that Doyle had supplied the victim with about 100 bags of heroin earlier that day.
Doyle was later arrested and charged with distribution of a class A substance (heroin), and distribution of a class B substance (fentanyl).
Officials later linked Doyle to an overdose death that occurred in Tolland.
That incident was handled by Massachusetts State Police.
Both cases were merged and brought before a grand jury earlier this week.
Doyle was indicted on both charges, as well as the overdose death in Tolland.
