HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene at Chapin Road, searching the woods for a missing driver.
Monson Police officials tell us that a car was swerving all over the road when it stopped in the area of Chapin Road.
The driver of the vehicle then proceeded to get out of the car and run off into the woods.
Monson officials were called in to assist, as well as their K9 unit.
Details are limited and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
