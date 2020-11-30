HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Hampden.
Hampden Police said that they were called to a serious one-vehicle crash in the area of 500 Glendale Road around 3 a.m. Monday.
When officers arrived on-scene, they found that a vehicle had left the roadway and had extensive damage.
Police added that there were two people inside the vehicle. One person died in the crash, while the other was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The road was closed for a time while local and state officials investigated on-scene, but it has since reopened.
