Hampden car stolen 112520

Photo provided by Hampden Police

HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Hampden are looking for your help locating a classic car.

Investigators said that a 1966 Chevrolet Nova was stolen from a Walnut Street garage between Thursday, November 19 and Monday, November 23.

The car has Massachusetts plates of 'PROTOR' and the last four digits of the VIN are 8989.

Anyone in the area who might have surveillance video or information is asked to call Det. Trombly at (413) 566-8011 ext. 212.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.