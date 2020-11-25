HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Hampden are looking for your help locating a classic car.
Investigators said that a 1966 Chevrolet Nova was stolen from a Walnut Street garage between Thursday, November 19 and Monday, November 23.
The car has Massachusetts plates of 'PROTOR' and the last four digits of the VIN are 8989.
Anyone in the area who might have surveillance video or information is asked to call Det. Trombly at (413) 566-8011 ext. 212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.