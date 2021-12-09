HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to break into a home on Somers Road in Hampden on Wednesday.
According to police, the homeowner was present and confronted the suspect before he made entry into the home.
The suspect then fled the area in a van prior to officers arrival.
Hampden Police are looking to see if anyone had contact with the individual driving the van or had seen it in town on Wednesday.
The case remains under investigation.
If you have any information that may help us in this case, please contact Detective Roath; 566-8011, extension 212.
