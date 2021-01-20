HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen who has not been seen since Monday.
Police say 16-year-old Jaylynn Rodriguez has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 5'4 and weighs 115 pounds.
If you have seen Jaylynn or have any information about where she may be, you're asked to contact Detective Trombly at the Hampden Police Department at 413-566-8011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.