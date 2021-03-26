HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An 18-year-old from western Massachusetts is continuing to chase her dreams of becoming a major country music star as she travels back and forth from Nashville to start her career.
This month, Georgia Webster of Hampden officially signed a record deal with a major label and she has a new song and music video that just dropped today.
“When I’m in Nashville, I’m so excited. It feels like I am living a double life,” Webster said.
For the past few months, Webster has been traveling back and forth between Nashville and Hampden as she begins her career as a country music singer.
Western Mass News first introduced you to
Webster in the fall when her life changed after being discovered on TikTok.
“After I posted ‘Tell Your Mom,’ that’s how my management found me,” Webster explained.
Through her management team, she was able to record and release “Tell Your Mom,” which led to an even bigger opportunity with Sony and River House Music.
“Now, I’m officially signed to them,” Webster noted.
With a record deal under her belt, she is already releasing more music. Her latest single “Push and Pull” dropped worldwide on Friday.
“My favorite part is to see my songs come to life. A lot of these songs like ‘Push and Pull,’ I wrote sophomore year...Seeing that song come to life really brought a new meaning to it,” Webster added.
As far as what’s next for Webster? She told Western Mass News that she is looking forward to finishing up her senior year virtually and moving to Nashville this June.
“More songs are in my future. That’s the most important thing right now, just getting out more music,” Webster said.
If you would like to stream or download Webster’s song “Push and Pull, it is out now on all major platforms.
