AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The alumni community of Hampshire College is joining the protest and criticizing decisions made by school administrators as they continue to seek an academic merger.
Alumni flew in from all over the country, while others connected through an online community called savehampshire.com.
The catalyst for this afternoon's gathering was the announcement that the financially-struggling school will start laying off staff next week.
"Staff play a very vital role in Hampshire College and we think by the layoffs, the staff understand the mission of Hampshire College and by laying them off, Hampshire College will begin to lose its unique character," said Warren Goldstein.
It's been years since they've turned their tassels, but this group of Hampshire College alumni wants to support the people who make their alma mater a supportive place for current students.
"Organizationally, we're connecting with the students, staff, and faculty, trying to make sure that Hampshire stays in autonomous institution," Goldstein noted.
Sebastian Ward, a Hampshire College senior, added, "We're kind of moving into a place now. I'm just seeing what we can do working this faculty and staff to ensure the most humane treatment possible."
In their discussions with employees at the school, the group said that they've heard the first two groups of staff to be cut could be admissions and development.
"If you're interested in the financial integrity of a college, admissions and both development are key. Development in terms of fundraising and admissions are terms of entering class and the college, by cutting those two departments is basically sealing its future for a merger," Goldstein said.
Western Mass News brought these allegations to college officials, who could not confirm either the number or type of employees being laid off
"Hampshire enrollment has declined by 20 percent in the last few years. Hampshire College is very dependent on tuition for revenues. We don't have a large endowment, so if enrollment declines, it affects our budgets. There would have been some kind of layoffs either way because we have fewer budgets to work with," said Hampshire College spokesperson John Courtmanche.
We also asked Courtmanche about the ongoing search for a financial partner. He couldn't confirm who the college has been in talks with, but claimed opportunites have only grown since the announcement of their financial troubles.
"The college began some talks before January 15. Our president has been meeting with presidents of other colleges and universities. Those meetings and opportunities have increased since our announcement on January 15 that were searching for a partner and I would say there's a wide range," Courtmanche noted.
Courtmanche added that the staff members who will be laid will officially receive their pink slips on Tuesday.
