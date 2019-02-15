AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Financial struggles continue to unravel at Hampshire College, as the school announces layoffs to faculty and staff.
Now, educators, students and alumni are coming together to protest the layoffs.
The protest will begin at 1:00 Friday afternoon.
Faculty will be here, the subjects of these layoffs, as well as current students and alumni.
A rough start to the new year for Hampshire College.
In mid-January, the school announced financial struggles, saying they've been an underendowed institution for most of its nearly fifty-year existence.
School officials added that they hope to find a long-term partner to help sustain the school's future.
Also up for debate, whether or not to enroll an incoming class.
Flash forward to February 1, the deadline to accept incoming students for the Fall, the Board of Trustees decided to accept seventy-seven student, who already committed to the school by way of early decision.
School officials went on to say that no other students will be accepted this Fall and the next Spring.
Then, late Wednesday afternoon, the school's president, Miriam Nelson, announced layoffs were coming, the specific number unknown.
A school spokesperson tells Western Mass News they employ approximately 250 staff members and 150 faculty members.
This decision has drawn some criticism, which is why the protest is happening.
We're told that, next Tuesday, the school's president will meet with Human Resources to finalize these layoffs, adding all employees will be given a sixty-day notice.
