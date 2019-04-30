AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College officials have announced more staffing changes as it works toward what they call a "smaller college" for next year.
In a letter to the campus community, interim college president Ken Rosenthal said that each division of the college was asked to reduce its budget and in some cases, that meant a reduction in workforce.
"We have to reduce our workforce, and seeing friends and colleagues leave couldn’t be harder. But we are also a deeply caring community, and I hope we can do our best to support each other through this change and transition," Rosenthal noted.
Twenty-six faculty members will be taking voluntary leaves of absence from the college, with some remaining a part of the Five College system.
"To accommodate budget cuts in Academic Affairs, many of our faculty decided to voluntarily choose reductions to their Hampshire contracts so that they might maintain some connection with the College next year, such as by teaching as visitors within the Five College Consortium. This means that Hampshire students will still be able to take courses with and be advised by many of our current faculty, whether a professor remains fully employed by Hampshire or stays within the Five Colleges," Rosenthal noted.
In addition, 21 faculty members will be reducing their appointments. For example, some will move from full-time to three-quarter time.
Eleven faculty members will also be retiring - eight of those immediately, three phased.
While several visiting faculty members will not have their contracts renewed, the college's board did approve four visiting faculty appointments in areas that were of high curricular need.
Rosenthal said that the faculty changes will reduce the faculty salary budget next year by 45 percent.
The college is also informing 24 staff members that their positions will be eliminated. Officials are meeting privately with each of those people, giving them 60 days notice, and discussing any eligibility for severance.
"Securing our finances is essential as we begin to restructure Hampshire and lead a major fundraising campaign. I’m optimistic we’ll be a stronger institution for our 50th anniversary in 2020 and our next half-century," Rosenthal said.
These latest changes will take effect on July 1, the beginning of the college's new fiscal year.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
