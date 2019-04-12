AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with Hampshre College have made decisions on how the campus will proceed amid financial struggles.
In a letter to the college community, interim Hampshire College President Ken Rosenthal said that on Friday, the school's board of trustees voted to keep the school independent and to fundraise to achieve that goal.
"I think we can do this. We’ll need to raise $15-20 million over the next year, and then, over the next five or six years, perhaps close to $100 million. It’s not unprecedented, and we’ll have to move fast and work hard, but I’m optimistic. Alums, parents, and friends are already making major gifts," Rosenthal explained.
The college announced earlier this year that they would seek a strategic partner for the school's future.
Rosenthal noted that he hopes that all students enrolled for fall 2019 will come to campus and officials are working towards a path to admitting new students for spring 2020, and then more in fall 2020. He urged current students to "stick with us" as Hampshire offers "an unparalleled education."
Rosenthal explained that the school will be operating as a "smaller college", noting that the student body will be approximately 600 next year.
Part of operating as a smaller school, he noted, does include more layoffs. Rosenthal said that it is a "financial necessity" and that some staff and faculty will receive those notices at the end of April.
Those impacted by the layoffs will receive 60 days notice and be eligible for severance and employment transition assistance.
"We’ve been discussing how to keep as many faculty members as possible in the Valley or with a foothold to Hampshire, through leaves of absence and visiting positions at partner colleges and other solutions," Rosenthal explained.
Rosenthal ended by saying that officials "don’t have all the answers about what Hampshire will look like next year" and that "there will be some ambiguity" but that those on the Amherst campus "can help us rebuild Hampshire."
Hampshire College spokesperson John Courtmanche added that Rosenthal also announed on Thursday that he would be receiving a salary of $1 per year to help the school through its transition.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have more information as it becomes available.
