AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College is debating whether or not to enroll an incoming class this fall.
The college said it's surrounding finances as they begin to look for a long-term partner for the school's future.
On Tuesday morning, Hampshire College President Miriam Nelson announced the college has faced financial challenges for many years.
Officials said Hampshire College has been an under-endowed institution for most of its nearly 50 years of existence.
The decision comes as part of a project announced last fall to examine the college's first five decades and look ahead past their 50th anniversary in 2020.
The president of the college said they are carefully considering whether to enroll an incoming class in the fall.
Now, they're hoping to work with the trustees of the school and make a decision by February 1 which is the admissions notification date.
"In the interim, I am going to be doing everything I can with this community to find the most outstanding partner over the next six months," said Nelson.
The college's president said the decision has significant ethical implications, and must take into account the welfare of our prospective students and community as a whole.
The college said there will be assemblies held on campus to answer any questions from students and staff.
