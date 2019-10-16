AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has been a big shake-up at the financially struggling Hampshire College as the school looks for ways to attract new students.
They are throwing out the traditional curriculum structure for students accepted next fall.
Hampshire College made this announcement Wednesday after months of financial turmoil, including changing college leadership and admitting an extremely small freshman class of fewer than 20 students this year.
Now, the school is eliminating some of the biggest criteria prospective students use to select their college.
In a statement today, college officials said "Hampshire is removing all barriers across fields of study to create a truly transformative liberal arts college: no majors, no departments, no curricular divisions...”
College spokesperson John Courtmanche told Western Mass News this plan falls in line with how Hampshire College has always done things.
"Hampshire has always invited students build their own academic program. It's the reason why many of our students come here and they have the resources of Hampshire and the five colleges to design their studies and their original academic program, so they can sustain that," Courtmanche explained.
