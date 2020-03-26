AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An employee of Hampshire College in Amherst has tested positive for coronavirus.
College president Ed Wingenbach said that the employee has been out of the office and not working on-campus since Friday, March 13 and does not work directly with students.
"The employee had no campus contacts that put any student or colleague at risk of exposure, and a small number of employees who may have been in direct contact with the employee in the last 14 days have been notified," Wingenbach explained.
The employee is following health guidelines and is recovering at home and their work area has been cleaned and disinfected.
Students, faculty, and staff are being reminded to practice social distancing and other preventative health measures, including washing hands or using sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and staying home if feeling ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.