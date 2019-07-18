AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, we heard from the new president of Hampshire College, just a day after being announced.
The board of trustees voted to make Ed Wingenbach the school's eighth president.
"It is through experimentation to transform higher education. That what's this place is for and that's why I am here," Wingenbach said Thursday.
Wingenbach, the newest president of Hampshire College, recited the mission statement at a press conference and touted his new home.
"I think it is the essential college in higher education. There is no place that has been more important to the success of the American college and university system over the last 50 years than Hampshire College," Wingenbach explained.
Earlier this year, the college announced they were having financial troubles in the wake of low enrollment. Wingenbach said he thinks Hampshire is a victim of it's own success.
"Many of the innovations in undergrad education that Hampshire has developed and perfected have been adopted. That uniqueness has eroded a little bit," Wingenbach noted.
The college is moving to admit a small class for fall 2020 and that's something Wingenbach said is a manageable problem.
"That has put the college in a position that we don't have as many students we need to balance a budget," Wingenbach said.
Wingenback previously served as acting president of Ripon College in Wisconsin. The Hampshire College board of trustees voting unanimously to make him the eight president.
Today, he talked about what he thinks is essential to how Hampshire operates.
"A student who comes to Hampshire College should design their own course of study. Students who come to Hampshire College...people who want to control their own education, ask their own questions, and learn for themselves what and how they need to learn," Wingenbach added.
Looking ahead, Wingenbach said those principals won't change, but the way they are implemented might need to evolve.
"I am confident that we can overcome those challenged by reinvigorating the initiative to lead higher education. I'm so excited and proud and humbled to be trusted with the opportunity to reinvigorate such an essential college."
