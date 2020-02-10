AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampshire College alum was among those to won big last night at the Academy Awards.
Greg Butler, who according to the college studied there from 1989 to 1993, took home an Oscar for Visual Effects for the movie "1917."
Butler is a graduate of Suffield High School in Connecticut.
The college said Butler had previously been nominated for his work on "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."
